We’re currently investigating solutions that would make Bristol’s public transport better - starting with buses.



That’s why we want to hear from you about recent experiences of getting the bus in Bristol - to understand clearly the current problems.

Services have been disrupted by route cuts, cancelled services and a driver shortage. We’re particularly keen to hear from you if this has had a big impact on important journeys, such as getting to work, education or other appointments.



Answer these quick questions below!

Unfortunately you currently need JavaScript enabled to participate in callouts. Please contact us on membership@thebristolcable.org if you've been affected.