How is Bristol's bus chaos affecting you?
We’re currently investigating solutions that would make Bristol’s public transport better - starting with buses.
That’s why we want to hear from you about recent experiences of getting the bus in Bristol - to understand clearly the current problems.
Services have been disrupted by route cuts, cancelled services and a driver shortage. We’re particularly keen to hear from you if this has had a big impact on important journeys, such as getting to work, education or other appointments.
